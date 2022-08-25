SLPS provides details on search for new superintendent

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis Public Schools has officially started its search for a new superintendent after Dr. Kelvin Adams announced he will retire at the end of the year.

Officials shared the timeline of the search. Right now, the district is preparing an application for potential candidates.

All applications need to be submitted by December 18. The district said the board of education will then interview candidates in January. The district hopes to have a new superintendent by the end of January.

Dr. Adams spent 14 years with SLPS.

