Oscar Mayer is selling frozen wiener pops

(CNN) – Hot dogs and popsicles are often considered summer staples, but what about popsicles that taste like hot dogs?

For some reason, it’s a thing.

Oscar Mayer has launched “Cold Dogs” – a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog with “both refreshing and smokey umami notes.”

It even comes complete with a mustard swirl.

The box says it all with a label reading, “stupid or genius?”

The answer is up to the people who want to pay $2 at the small number of locations where the cold dogs are sold.

Some called it stupid, many called it genius. Introducing the Oscar Mayer Cold Dog, a hot dog-flavored frozen pop. Now available at @popbar in Long Beach, Atlanta, New Orleans, and NYC. #StupidOrGenius? You decide pic.twitter.com/9cbB2A14ML — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 25, 2022

