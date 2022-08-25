Nurse extern program hopes to reduce nursing shortages in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Hospitals across the country and in St. Louis are still dealing with a nursing shortage. It was a problem before the COVID-19 pandemic but has been made worse over the last few years.

SSM Health’s new extern program is creating a pipeline for nursing students to gain experience, get paid and earn college credit. There are 78 students currently in the extern program.

Like an internship program, the “externs” gain experience as they train and work alongside SSM Health staff nurses. However, externs get broader exposure to multiple clinical departments, are paid hourly for their efforts and receive tuition reimbursement.

Caitlin Schwartz is a senior in nursing school and is taking advantage of the extern program.

“It’s the kind of experience that you’re not gonna get in nursing school,” Schwartz says.

Schwartz says the extern program is allowing her to get more in-depth experience before graduation.

“Programs like this help bridge that gap between being a nursing student and being a nurse, which helps you gain your confidence when you first become a nurse and graduate,” Schwartz says.

Despite many people leaving nursing jobs during the pandemic, Schwartz says it only made her more passionate about wanting to become a nurse.

“I saw the need and I wanted to help out as much as I could so going back to school and then getting a job here, I’m able to help more people,” Schwartz says.

SSM’s Chief Nursing Officer Ondrea Williams says recruitment and retention, with programs like the extern program, will help close the gap.

“How can we create a better pipeline and we mean a lot of things by that,” Williams says. “We’re increasing scholarships, tuition reimbursement dollars, the nurse externship program.”

Williams says there is a high rate of nursing school students who never finish their degree or struggle to pass nursing board exams. That is another thing the extern program is hoping to change.

“Help keep them engaged,” Williams says. “Help them gain confidence in the skills they need to be an adjunct to the great nursing programs we have here in the area.”

Schwartz has accepted a post-grad job in the pediatric intensive care unit. It’s the same department she has been able to spend the last three months learning in for the extern program.

Without that program, Schwartz says she isn’t sure she would have had the confidence to take the job as an ICU nurse.

“It takes a lot of experience and knowledge and just having that opportunity to have that before I graduate makes me feel like I can go straight into the ICU,” Schwartz says.

Externs are working at most of SSM Health’s hospitals in the St. Louis region, with plans to expand throughout the four-state region where SSM Health treats patients. The externs work on patient floors, in behavioral health, emergency rooms, and labor and delivery, with plans to extend the program to the operating room and cath labs.

