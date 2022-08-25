Missouri Doctor sentenced to 1 year in prison for giving patients unapproved Orthovisc

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri doctor will serve time for healthcare fraud.

Reports say, Dr. Abdul Naushad, 58, and his wife Wajiha Naushad, 47, injected patients with cheaper, foreign Orthovisc that had not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Approved injections come in a pre-filled syringe, and it is inserted into the knee to relieve osteoarthritis pain and is only available by prescription.

The Naushads then used the money from patients to fund a $2 million mansion, two vacation houses, and four luxury cars, according to officials. After a shipment of injections was seized by the FDA, the Naushads had the next shipment delivered to their home.

Wajiha Naushad lied to her compliance officer and friend by telling her the Orthovisc came from a distributor in the U.S. and persuaded them that the injections had a required national drug code number. In April, the Naushads were found guilty of one conspiracy count and one count of healthcare fraud.

On Thursday, Abdul was sentenced to a year, and Wajiha was sentenced to three years of probation. Both subjects were ordered to repay $235,977.

