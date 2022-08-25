Missouri Doctor sentenced to 1 year in prison for giving patients unapproved Orthovisc

Dr. Abdul Naushad will serve a year in prison for healthcare fraud.
Dr. Abdul Naushad will serve a year in prison for healthcare fraud.(MGN)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri doctor will serve time for healthcare fraud.

Reports say, Dr. Abdul Naushad, 58, and his wife Wajiha Naushad, 47, injected patients with cheaper, foreign Orthovisc that had not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Approved injections come in a pre-filled syringe, and it is inserted into the knee to relieve osteoarthritis pain and is only available by prescription.

The Naushads then used the money from patients to fund a $2 million mansion, two vacation houses, and four luxury cars, according to officials. After a shipment of injections was seized by the FDA, the Naushads had the next shipment delivered to their home.

Wajiha Naushad lied to her compliance officer and friend by telling her the Orthovisc came from a distributor in the U.S. and persuaded them that the injections had a required national drug code number. In April, the Naushads were found guilty of one conspiracy count and one count of healthcare fraud.

On Thursday, Abdul was sentenced to a year, and Wajiha was sentenced to three years of probation. Both subjects were ordered to repay $235,977.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pastor Bryan Moore talks inside Jubilee Community Church about former church member Ryan...
North St. Louis church aims to create roadmap for addiction treatment after member’s overdose death
If you are a Big Brother fan, you will want to set your DVR to record the show at 1:07 a.m.,
Big Brother bumped to overnight due to Chiefs preseason game Thursday
A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City late Sunday night.
Man killed in North City shooting Sunday identified
Man shoots at would-be carjacker
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker