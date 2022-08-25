Heat & Humidity Slowly Ramp Up Into Weekend

First Alert Forecast
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
First Alert Weather Discussion: Moisture in the air is increasing now that high pressure has settled east of Missouri and Illinois. It’s a little hotter and a little more humid today as a result.

There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm north of St. Louis tonight with a few spot showers or storms possible Friday.

Meanwhile, humidity will continue to climb, spiking by Sunday. There is a chance of scattered storms Sunday - Tuesday as a couple of weak fronts move across the area. Check back for updates on the timing as we continue to fine-tune that part of the forecast.

