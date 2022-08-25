Former Maryland Heights officer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay restitution for child porn offenses

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A former Maryland Heights Police officer was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Nicholas H. Haglof, 30, admitted in May to viewing hundreds of child pornography images on his laptop and cell phone in 2019 and 2020. He will have to pay $3,000 to each of the three victims involved in the case and also a $5,000 special assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

