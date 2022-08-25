EXPLAINER: How Missouri’s Sexual Assault Survivor Bill of Rights law works

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - One of the laws going into effect on August 28 in Missouri concerns sexual assault survivors. The Sexual Assault Survivor Bill of Rights aims to offer protection for survivors.

“The attempt of the law is to really support survivors of domestic or sexual assault. When you’re being abused, you have no control over the situation,” said Sheree Keely, the Executive Director of Citizens Against Domestic Violence in Springfield.

The Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights is something many have been trying to get written into law for some time. The law will offer certain protections and rights for survivors.

”In the process of healing, and many times legal action is a part of that. It’s important that the survivors are considered in that,” said Keely.

It guarantees a survivor can consult with someone from a rape crisis center, request to be examined and interviewed by a medical professional or law enforcement official of the same gender when available, have a shower and change of clothing, and protection from intimidation and harassment in any criminal or civil proceeding.

Keely said the exam alone that a survivor needs to go through is very invasive.

”If you think about someone that’s just experienced a sexual assault, and then they’re also getting this forensic exam, it can be re-traumatizing to them.,” said Keely.

Sergeant Scott Hines with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office says it already offers those rights to survivors.

“Essentially enumerates the things that law enforcement and medical professionals already do for victims of sexual assaults,” said Sgt. Hines.

