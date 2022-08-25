East Alton woman charged for striking victim in the face with household lamp

A woman was charged Thursday for hitting a victim with a lamp.
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The incident occurred Wednesday, at Old Oak Trailer Park, 100 Wesley Dr., around 11 p.m. Police found a woman suffering from lacerations to her face. Reports say, Alexis Broyles, 31, struck the woman with a household lamp.

The woman was transferred to the hospital for treatment. Broyles was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.

