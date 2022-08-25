DHS shuts down disinformation board

The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.
The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.(Source: DHS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.

The board was originally intended to coordinate the department’s activities related to fighting disinformation aimed at the U.S. public.

However, intense Republican-led backlash forced it to be put on hold back in May.

Nina Jankowicz, an expert on Russian disinformation, resigned at that time because the future of the board seemed uncertain.

GOP lawmakers accused her of being biased because of her past tweets on Hunter Biden’s laptop and the discredited Steele dossier.

Even though the board no longer exists, DHS officials said they will continue the fight against disinformation that undermines America’s security.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dodd said they are in the early stages of the investigation and are encouraging veterinarians...
Mystery illness is killing young dogs in Michigan
A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City late Sunday night.
Man killed in North City shooting Sunday identified
California is poised to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state be powered...
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
Man shoots at would-be carjacker
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker