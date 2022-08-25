City comptroller proposing wage raise for police, residents and cops say it’s needed, while the mayor didn’t give a clear answer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The divide between St. Louis City and St. Louis County is deepening. The Mayor’s accusing the county of playing “keep away” with cops. However, the reality is officers are saying the city’s pay is not good enough to retain them. Residents, the police union, and now city leaders said enough is enough.

“When I’m in the city, I don’t see them. Other people, those that aren’t abiding by the laws, know that too,” Dan Kruessel said referring to the lack of police he sees while living downtown.

Kruessel lives at Ely Walker Lofts. In the last year, it’s become a hub for downtown crime, like people breaking in and throwing parties, gatherings spilling onto Washington Avenue, and party-goers carrying weapons out in the open.

“I think those individuals recognize there’s a weak point,” Kruessel explained.

St. Louis City Comptroller, Darlene Green, sees that weak point and said she wants to fix it. She’s proposing police wages become more competitive with other area departments, in addition to offering incentives to join the force and stay.

“Our pay is continually to fall behind against departments in the area and finally the city is starting to take heed,” Jay Schroeder said.

Schroeder’s the president of the St. Louis Police Officers Association. City cops, on average, make $10,000 less than county officers. Schroeder said it’s costing them.

“We’re losing 13 policemen a month, so far this year. I mean, that’s an entire watch in a district,” Schroeder explained.

The mayor blames the thinning ranks on the county’s higher and arguably more livable wage.

“It’s unfortunate they did that to directly poach our officers,” Mayor Tishaura Jones said.

News 4 asked the mayor if she was in favor of the comptroller’s proposal, and she refused to answer saying that they’re in negotiations with the union. In addition to a pay gap, there’s also a discrepancy in SLMPD’s shortage. The department claims they’re short about 160 officers, while the union said it’s more than 300.

“I don’t know where the discrepancy is. I mean, I think if you just look at the numbers, you know, at some point we’re gonna be at critical mass where there’s not going to be anyone to pull or put anyone on the street,” Schroeder said.

