Campers for McBride houses in Crestwood highlights buyer desperation amid national housing shortage

CRESTWOOD (KMOV) -- A housing scramble in Crestwood continued Wednesday as people lined up for a chance to claim their plot of land to build a new home at McBride Homes’ Crestwood Crossing site.

More than 30 people were in line starting well before 8 a.m.

McBride said it wasn’t planning to begin sales until Saturday, but demand is so high that it started writing contracts for homeowners Wednesday. It’s a small sample size of a continued national housing crisis.

Future homeowner Janine Deiermann with an iPad in hand sat for hours outside on a quest to get a house in Crestwood.

“We exhausted all our options so when they told us we would have to camp out to get the lot we want, we decided it was worth the trouble,” Deiermann said.

Deiermann was number six in line to get her dream plot.

McBride Homes said it had high expectations for demand in Crestwood. Those expectations were quickly surpassed.

“When we first announced this community a few months ago, our interest list has grown to 800 names,” McBride Homes Director of Marketing Erin Hardebeck explained. “250 appointments in the last four weeks.”

This is just one symptom of a national housing shortage.

Housing lender Freddie Mac estimates the U.S. is short 3.8 million housing units.

Meanwhile, “Up for Growth,” a Washington-based policy and research group focused on the housing shortage, said the deficit doubled from 2012 to 2019. In that time span, the group said supply decreased in 47 states and the District of Columbia.

That makes this undeveloped land in Crestwood that much more appealing to buyers.

“The location, Lindbergh schools, the incredible price point, not a lot of new construction homes in this area,” Hardebeck explained. “A lot of people who grew up in this Crestwood area love it and want to keep living here.”

New home sales fell by 12.6 percent in July from the previous month, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Those agencies said rising housing prices and rising mortgage rates are responsible for that decline.

“We don’t have enough homes in this country,” Chief Economist for Redfin, Daryl Fairweather explained. “So people are scrambling to find open apartments, apartment rents are going up and it’s just really difficult for anybody who’s trying to make ends meet.”

Some people camped out in the middle of vacant land in Crestwood.

“A lot of the houses in Crestwood are really great but they were built when houses were smaller so if you want to live in Crestwood and you have a budget like we do, this is kind of the best option,” Deiermann said.

The houses range in price from $320,000 to $500,000, through Saturday only. McBride said buyers are saving $20,000 on that base price. It expects all 81 plots of land to be gone by the weekend.

