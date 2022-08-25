$1M in school supplies go to local teachers in need amid pandemic challenges, teacher shortages

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Employee and supply shortages are impacting every industry. It’s now making its way into schools and impacting students and teachers in the classroom. With schools strapped for cash and stretching teachers thin, any help goes a long way.

Wednesday afternoon, KidSmart hosted a Back to School with the Bucks distribution day at Ballpark Village. Several volunteers across St. Louis came together to donate $1 million worth of school supplies to teachers in need in the most vulnerable communities.

The drive served more than 800 teachers in the region. Each teacher received about $1,300 worth of school supplies for their classroom and students.

“Due to the pandemic, parents have lost a lot, so they don’t have the resources that they need and this will help everyone be on the same page with what they need to excel in the classroom,” Yolanda Manley explained.

Manley’s been teaching at Jefferson Elementary in North City for 10 years. She said it’s especially crucial to have these supplies this year after two years of COVID-19.

“I’m definitely looking forward to giving these to the kids,” Brandi Belger said.

Belger’s been in the classroom for more than 20 years. Teaching in Jennings, she said, has its challenges. However, this drive is something she and her students look forward to.

With this drive targeting underserved classrooms in the area, it’s helping with material items. Teachers told News 4 there are still other post-pandemic challenges, like lack of staff, that pose additional hurdles.

“We have more students. It can be a little overwhelming,” Manley said.

“It comes in the form of not having the support in the event teachers need to be out. We don’t have subs or those coverage things,” Belger said.

Byron Clemens, who represents St. Louis Public School teachers, said they’re still about 100 teachers short. The issue, he said, comes down to pay or lack thereof.

“We need sustained support. Some school districts are cutting to four days a week. We’re all struggling. It’s a common denominator across Missouri,” Clemens explained.

A common denominator Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday that he’s addressing.

“There’s more money there than ever. We’re trying to get teachers’ pay up, trying to retain teachers,” Parson said.

