11-month-old hospitalized after ingesting fentanyl in North County, police say

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspects Destini McConnell, 21 years of age, of the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63137, and Jerome Jones, 22 years of age, of the 1000 block of Jennings Station Road in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree. Jones was arrested on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.(St. Louis County Police)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Charges were filed against two people after a 110month-old girl overdosed on fentanyl in north St. Louis County in early August.

Destini McConnell, 21, and Jerome Jones, 22, are facing child endangering charges. Both are being held on a $100,000 bond.

On August 11, an 11-month-old girl ingested fentanyl and overdosed. Police there was a 15-minute delay between when the child was unconscious and when 911 was called.

She was hospitalized and getting treatment.

