You’ll notice the humidity today but it spikes this weekend

First Alert Forecast
By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
First Alert Weather Discussion: Moisture is increasing now that high pressure is east of Missouri. Expect another warm and humid afternoon with high temperatures near 87°, light winds, and sunshine. Your evening plans will be free of rain and generally free of cloud cover. Tonight’s low temperature drops to 68° in the metro, but outlying areas will be in the lower 60s.

These next few days temperatures will be slightly higher in the upper 80s and even reach 90°. It will feel steamy due to the humidity. A spot shower may move in Thursday night, otherwise, the next chance for rain is Sunday. Spotty showers are possible Sunday along the warm front, then the movement of the cold front Monday will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.

7 Day Forecast

