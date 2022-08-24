Warrant Reset Day this Friday in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The City of St. Louis will host a Warrant Reset Day Friday.

The reset allows individuals with outstanding warrants for non-violent crimes to receive a warrant cancellation and a new court date without posting a cash bond. The City Court will not arrest anyone who comes in during a Warrant Reset Day.

Those who want to get a warrant reset must bring a photo ID to the event. A valid email address will also be asked for, but individuals can attend even if they cannot provide one.

