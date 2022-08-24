Two-hour closure of I-70 at Cave Springs taking place early Thursday

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – All lanes in both directions of Interstate 70 at Cave Springs will be closed early Thursday morning.

The eastbound and westbound lanes will close between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting. During the two-hour closure, crews will move a crane to a construction staging area on the north side of the interstate.

The work is part of reconstructing the Cave Springs and Zumbehl interchanges as single-point urban interchanges for the I-70 Cave Springs to Fairgrounds Design-Build Project.

