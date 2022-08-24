Mayor Tishaura Jones endorses Megan Green in race for St. Louis BOA President

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mayor Tishaura Jones has made an endorsement in the race for President of the Board of Aldermen.

Tuesday night, Jones tweeted out that she was endorsing Ward 15 Alderwoman Megan Green, citing her support “for working families and not wealthy developers and special interests.”

Ward 7 Alderman Jack Coatar is also a candidate. The two are running to succeed Lewis Reed, who resigned after facing federal corruption charges.

