Mayor Tishaura Jones endorses Megan Green in race for St. Louis BOA President

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mayor Tishaura Jones has made an endorsement in the race for President of the Board of Aldermen.

Tuesday night, Jones tweeted out that she was endorsing Ward 15 Alderwoman Megan Green, citing her support “for working families and not wealthy developers and special interests.”

🚨 Endorsement alert🚨 St. Louis now has the opportunity to elect a Board President who supports working families - not wealthy developers and special interests, Since 2014, @MeganEllyia has shown up for everyday St. Louisans time and time again, fighting to pic.twitter.com/TpDF6Xp1q8 — Tishaura O. Jones (@tishaura) August 24, 2022

Ward 7 Alderman Jack Coatar is also a candidate. The two are running to succeed Lewis Reed, who resigned after facing federal corruption charges.

