Manchester among cities creating new ordinances to address rise in panhandling complaints

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A rise in complaints of panhandling at busy intersections led city leaders in Manchester to pass new rules regarding people standing in busy intersections.

“Really in the last four months, there seemed to be a lot more interest in people being in the middle of roadways,” said Manchester Mayor Mike Clement.

The West County city is just one of several looking at their ordinances to address the concerns.

“In many cases, we saw moms with babies, people who should not be where they’re at,” he said.

The new ordinances prohibits people from walking, standing or siting in a roadway when there’s an adjacent sidewalk. He says this will address people being in the street as well as the medians on Manchester Road.

Brentwood has a similar ordinances prohibiting people from interfering with traffic and interacting with motorists. These ordinances apply to everyone, including first responders or charities asking for money.

A 2021 ruling from a federal judge that declared solicitor ordinances against panhandlers unconstitutional restrictions on speech forced many cities to take a hard look at their ordinances.

In the City of St. Louis, the ordinance forbids aggressive panhandling and limits where it can occur. But many intersections, including Kingshighway at I-64, are often filled with people asking for money.

A spokesperson for St. Louis City’s Public Safety Department says their first priority is to offer assistance and share resources available.

David Dimmitt, the Mayor of Brentwood, says he’s received calls to arrest people. He says that’s not their plan. Instead they too will offer resources and provide guidance on where to find help, including the United Way.

In Manchester, Mayor Clement says since the police instructed people about the new ordinance there have been fewer people standing in dangerous intersections.

“If they are in the middle of traffic, they’re just going to be told y’ou gotta get back,” he explained.

The judge said the solicitor ordinances were unconstitutional restrictions on speech, as they treated panhandlers differently than politicians or people working for charities.

