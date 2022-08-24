Man sentenced after admitting to filming underage boys in bathrooms following St. Louis area concerts

Generic Gavel
Generic Gavel(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man who admitted to luring teenage boys to accompany him to St. Louis area concerts has been sentenced to prison for secretly filming underage boys in the bathroom.

Michael Stevens, of Oran in Scott County, Missouri, previously pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor. On Wednesday, the 43-year-old was sentenced to 10 years in prison, ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution and agreed to sell a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

According to court documents, Stevens admitted to using a hidden camera to secretly record video of two boys in hotel room bathrooms.

In April 2020, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the boy’s parents after he claimed Stevens grabbed his buttocks in a hotel after a 2019 concert in St. Louis and asked for photos of his body parts. The boy told his parents of the crimes after Stevens complained he would no longer go hunting and fishing with him.

A month later, Stevens admitted to having sexual talks with some of the boys he was mentoring. He also told police he took a second boy hunting and fishing and to a concert in the St. Louis area. Stevens asked that boy for nude photos and hid a camera to record him changing, according to the plea agreement.

After being released from prison, Stevens will need to register as a sex offender. He will also be on supervised release for life.

Anyone who believes they have also been a victim of Stevens is asked to contact local law enforcement or the HSI Tipline at 1-866-347-2423.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Firefly Distillery announced the inaugural "Getting Saucy" BBQ Sauce Competition set for Sept....
How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America
Gov. Mike Parson visits St. Louis area on August 24, 2022
Gov. Parson pushes for Missouri income tax cut
Former officer charged in death of Moline Acres sergeant
If you are a Big Brother fan, you will want to set your DVR to record the show at 1:07 a.m.,
Big Brother bumped to overnight due to Chiefs preseason game Thursday