Len Dawson, Chiefs Super Bowl winning QB and longtime broadcaster, dies at 87

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of Kansas City’s first iconic sports figures has died.

Leonard Ray Dawson, who led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl IV title and manned the broadcast booth for several years on Sundays, died at the age of 87, according to a Wednesday morning report from the Associated Press.

Nicknamed “Lenny the Cool,” Dawson was ahead of his time and is still regarded as one of the top passing quarterbacks in NFL history. He played 14 seasons for the Chiefs franchise (the first was for the Dallas Texans before owner Lamar Hunt moved the team), and was named to six AFL All-Star teams and one Pro Bowl team.

Dawson, who was initially drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and went to the Cleveland Browns before being acquired by the Texans, was named the AFL’s MVP in his first season with Dallas. It was the start of a career that would earn him 93 wins with the franchise.

His 28,507 passing yards still leads the franchise (followed by Trent Green’s 21,459 and Patrick Mahomes’ 18,991). Dawson tossed 237 touchdowns, also a franchise record (Mahomes is second with 151).

Dawson took the Chiefs to the first Super Bowl having defeated the Buffalo Bills 31-7 to clinch an AFL title. In 1970, the Chiefs once again appeared in the Super Bowl, and Dawson was named the game’s MVP, guiding the team to a 23-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

In addition to his accolades on the field, Dawson was named the 1973 NFL Man of the Year.

Following his retirement from the NFL after the 1975 season, Dawson hosted “Inside the NFL” on HBO and worked as a color commentator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network through 2016. During his final season of broadcasting, the Chiefs named the broadcast booth at Arrowhead Stadium the Len Dawson Television Broadcast Booth in his honor, the football legend having worked games 34 seasons.

Dawson had also worked as the sports director at KMBC-TV for decades, starting in 1966.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, and his No. 16 has been retired by the Chiefs.

Less than two weeks ago, on Aug. 12, it was reported Dawson had entered hospice care.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

The Chiefs released the following statement in Dawson’s honor following the legend’s death:

The Kansas City Chiefs are saddened to share the passing of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, Chiefs legend and Kansas City icon, Len Dawson.

“My family and I are heartbroken. Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs. Len embraced and came to embody Kansas City and the people that call it home. You would be hard-pressed to find a player who had a bigger impact in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson did,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “I admired Len my entire life – first as a Hall of Fame player on the field, and later as he transitioned into a successful broadcasting career. Throughout his remarkable career, Len made it a priority to give back to the community that he loved. The franchise has lost a true legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Linda and his family.”

