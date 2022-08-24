How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America

Firefly Distillery announced the inaugural "Getting Saucy" BBQ Sauce Competition set for Sept....
Firefly Distillery announced the inaugural "Getting Saucy" BBQ Sauce Competition set for Sept. 24.(Storyblocks)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A website has dissed the St. Louis barbecue scene!

Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St. Louis at number 26 out of 50.

To calculate the rankings, they didn’t go by taste, but used data, including barbecue restaurants per 100,000 residents, average Yelp ratings and income spent on barbecue.

The top five cities were listed as San Antonio, Austin, San Jose, Nashville and Las Vegas.

