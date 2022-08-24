How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A website has dissed the St. Louis barbecue scene!

Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St. Louis at number 26 out of 50.

To calculate the rankings, they didn’t go by taste, but used data, including barbecue restaurants per 100,000 residents, average Yelp ratings and income spent on barbecue.

The top five cities were listed as San Antonio, Austin, San Jose, Nashville and Las Vegas.

