Hopefuls camp out all night for chance to buy a home in Crestwood

CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - Some people in Crestwood are staying out all night Tuesday for the chance at a new home.

Campers started showing up to the site of Crestwood Crossing earlier Tuesday. Demand is so high that McBride Homes is writing contracts for homeowners Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. Some are taking shifts to beat the boredom.

“I’m here for the long haul, but I’m going to have some people come relieve me so I can go home and shower. Someone was talking about bringing beer. We’re trying to make this more fun than it is,” said Janine Deiermann.

McBride expects all 81 homesites to be gone by the weekend.

