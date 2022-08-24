Gov. Parson talks income tax cuts in visit to Bridgeton business

Gov. Mike Parson is traveling around Missouri calling on financial relief for the state's biggest business.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson continues pressuring lawmakers to cut income tax.

The governor has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session on September 6 to hammer out an income tax cut. Until then, he’s buzzing around the state, selling his plan to the people.

Gov. Parson officially calls for special session on tax cuts, credits

Wednesday, he was at Davidson Logistics in Bridgeton, a family-owned shipping, warehouse and assembly business. While there, he told News 4 that an income tax cut would empower businesses and could bring more workers into the state.

Parson’s plan involves taking income tax from 5.3% to 4.8%. The decrease will cost the state $700 billion, which he said we can afford due to record revenue.

