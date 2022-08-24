First-of-its-kind study on racial equity underway at the St. Louis County Justice Center

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A first-of-its-kind study on racial equity is happening at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

The 18-month study is a collaboration funded by a grant from the MacArthur Foundation. It aims to improve jail culture and reduce the jail population.

The study team is comprised of researchers from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Florida State University and George Mason University. The team will work with staff at the jail as well as current and former inmates to review policies, procedures and data on the jail’s culture.

The goal of the study is the produce practices and policy innovations that could be replicated across the criminal justice system.

