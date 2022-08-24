Federal prosecutors allege man shot woman during carjacking

By Matt Woods
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was indicted for allegedly shooting a woman multiple times during a carjacking outside a North City Walgreens earlier this month.

An indictment alleges 20-year-old Loyse Dozier attempted to steal a woman’s Kia Optima at gunpoint at the Walgreens in the 1400 block of North Grand on August 1. Police said the woman handed over the keys but was shot multiple times.

An off-duty Florissant Police officer was working security at the Walgreens and ran outside after hearing the gunshots. Police said the gunman then got out of the car and ran away. A cell phone was found in the car, which investigators reviewed after obtaining a search warrant. It was determined the phone belonged to Dozier.

Dozier is a previously-convicted felon. He pleaded guilty to kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon in 2019 in a separate case.

