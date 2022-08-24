Driver flees after hitting, killing bicyclist in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities in the Metro East are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run overnight Wednesday.

At 1:30 a.m., a bicyclist was hit on State Street near 19th Street in East St. Louis. The driver took off, heading towards Missouri before police arrived.

The victim was pronounced dead but their identity and gender have not been released.

