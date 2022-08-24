Cardinals release 2023 regular season schedule

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their 2023 regular season schedule!

The team will open the season at Busch Stadium against Toronto on Thursday, March 30. That game will kick off a six-game homestand that will include three games against the Blue Jays and three against the Atlanta Braves.

During the season, the Cardinals will journey to London for a two-game series against the Cubs. This will mark the team’s first-ever regular season “home” games outside of St. Louis.

The 2023 season will have the Cardinals playing all 15 American League opponents for the first time. The team will play their four National League Central Division opponents 13 times each.

Click here to view the entire 2023 regular season schedule.

