Body found near MLK Bridge in Metro East
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in St. Clair County.

Police found a body along Packers Avenue and North B Street near the Martin Luther King Bridge in East St. Louis around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Limited details surrounding the victim’s death and identity have been released.

News 4 is working to learn more about the investigation.

