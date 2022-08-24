Body found near MLK Bridge in Metro East

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in St. Clair County.

Police found a body along Packers Avenue and North B Street near the Martin Luther King Bridge in East St. Louis around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Limited details surrounding the victim’s death and identity have been released.

News 4 is working to learn more about the investigation.

