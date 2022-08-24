Big Brother bumped to overnight due to Chiefs preseason game Thursday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers Thursday night is causing scheduling changes for CBS primetime programming on KMOV.

The game will move the eviction episode of Big Brother to 1:07 a.m. Friday. The episode will also be available Friday morning on CBS.com, Paramount Plus, and several OnDemand platforms.

The complete list of rescheduled shows from Thursday night is as follows:

Young Sheldon will air overnight Thursday (early Friday morning) at 2:07 a.m.

Ghosts will air overnight Thursday (early Friday morning) at 2:37 a.m.

Big Brother will air overnight Thursday (early Friday morning) at 1:07 a.m.

CSI: Vegas will air overnight Friday (early Saturday) at 1:07 a.m.

