21-year-old charged in deadly 2021 gas station shooting in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Murder charges have been filed against a 21-year-old man connected to a shooting at a north St. Louis gas station last year.

On Jan. 13, 2021, Moy’e Elkins was found shot multiple times at the BP Gas Station in the 3500 block of Natural Bridge, which is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Over a month after Elkins’ murder, police released photos of two persons of interest in the case. In late July, police re-released the photos and continued to push for anyone who can identify them to contact detectives.

Wednesday, St. Louis City prosecutors charged Daevone Austin, 21, with murder and armed criminal action. No additional information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.