Temperatures and humidity are up today

First Alert Forecast
Temperatures and humidity are up today
By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather Discussion: Temperatures in St. Louis are a couple of degrees warmer than where we were at yesterday, starting with temperatures in the lower 70s. Meanwhile, the farther you are from the city, the cooler the temperatures when heading out the door. High pressure is just north of the area and will lead to slightly warmer temperatures and higher humidity today. Expect a high temperature near 86°.

Skies remain clear overnight with low temperatures in the 60s again. Heat continues to build through the end of the work week as the high pressure continues its track east. The hottest day of the work week is Thursday when many have the potential to reach 90°.

Jumping ahead, next week looks more active with lower temperatures and several rounds of rain.

Download the KMOV Weather App
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Temperatures and humidity are up today
Temperatures and humidity are up today
August 22 late-night seven day
Getting A Bit Warmer & More Humid Over The Next Several Days
August 22 evening seven-day forecast
Getting A Bit Warmer & More Humid Over The Next Several Days
Lots of sunshine this week with heat building
Lots of sunshine this week with heat building