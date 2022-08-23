Temperatures and humidity are up today

First Alert Weather Discussion: Temperatures in St. Louis are a couple of degrees warmer than where we were at yesterday, starting with temperatures in the lower 70s. Meanwhile, the farther you are from the city, the cooler the temperatures when heading out the door. High pressure is just north of the area and will lead to slightly warmer temperatures and higher humidity today. Expect a high temperature near 86°.

Skies remain clear overnight with low temperatures in the 60s again. Heat continues to build through the end of the work week as the high pressure continues its track east. The hottest day of the work week is Thursday when many have the potential to reach 90°.

Jumping ahead, next week looks more active with lower temperatures and several rounds of rain.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.