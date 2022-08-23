Schlafly expands beer distribution to Michigan and Ohio

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schlafly Beer announced its products are now sold in Michigan and Ohio markets.

The St. Louis brewery is now selling its craft beer in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

“We are thrilled to enter the Michigan and Ohio markets with such highly regarded partners as Imperial Beverage and Premium Beverage Supply. Both are great beer-loving states, and we’ve already received such a warm welcome from consumers in these communities. In just two weeks in Ohio, we’ve already sold most of our initial allotment,” Schlafly Beer’s CEO Fran Caradonna said in a press release on Monday. “We’ve proudly brewed a diverse collection of true-to-style beers for over 30 years at Schlafly Beer, and we are honored to share our craft with more communities in the Midwest.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meet Soda, our Pet of the Week!
Forest Park Forever
How do you enjoy Forest Park? St. Louisans asked to participate in survey
Soda, Pet of the Week
Meet Soda, our Pet of the Week!
FILE—John Wood, committee investigative staff counsel, at the House select committee...
John Wood drops out of race for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat