Schlafly expands beer distribution to Michigan and Ohio

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schlafly Beer announced its products are now sold in Michigan and Ohio markets.

The St. Louis brewery is now selling its craft beer in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

“We are thrilled to enter the Michigan and Ohio markets with such highly regarded partners as Imperial Beverage and Premium Beverage Supply. Both are great beer-loving states, and we’ve already received such a warm welcome from consumers in these communities. In just two weeks in Ohio, we’ve already sold most of our initial allotment,” Schlafly Beer’s CEO Fran Caradonna said in a press release on Monday. “We’ve proudly brewed a diverse collection of true-to-style beers for over 30 years at Schlafly Beer, and we are honored to share our craft with more communities in the Midwest.”

