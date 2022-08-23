New normal, post-pandemic woes impact thousands on first day of school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of students were back in the classroom Monday, as one of the largest public schools in the Metro opened its doors. However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing as St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) and other districts deal with massive bus driver shortages.

“It’s tough. It’s just a weird place to be because we always had school buses,” Theresa Wangia said.

Wangia has a student at Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience High School (CSMB) in South City. It’s one of eight SLPS schools that isn’t offering bus service for its students, as of now. A new normal woe for thousands of families in our region.

“I’m concerned about the children who don’t have buses and who don’t have parents to get them to and from school,” Sue DeGreeff said.

DeGreeff also has students in SLPS, who don’t have bus service. Right now, there’s no bus service for more than 3,000 students.

“I was on the road for an hour today, and then the drop-off at each school, there are so many people dropping their kids off,” Wangia explained.

The first day kinks are typical for years with normal bus driver staffing. However this year, a shortage is making matters even worse. DeGreeff said she had to help out her neighbor Monday.

“I’m picking up my neighbor’s daughter because her bus did not show up,” DeGreeff said.

Parents told News 4 that students at Buder Elementary in South City weren’t picked up from school to go home Monday afternoon. DeGreeff said the communication from SLPS has been poor.

School leaders said six bus drivers didn’t show up for the first day of school, forcing other drivers to run more than one route. However, leaders insist every student did have bus service available, even if it was hours late.

Many parents told News 4 they didn’t think this would ever be a problem.

School leaders said they’re optimistic that kinks are being worked out and that there should be full bus service in the following weeks.

