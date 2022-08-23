More Sunny & Dry Weather On The Way

First Alert Forecast
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
First Alert Weather Discussion: No need to worry about any after-school activities this evening, there is no threat of being rained out! It might be a great opportunity for a nice evening stroll.

Skies remain clear overnight with low temperatures in the 60s again. Tomorrow brings temperatures much like today, slightly below normal. The hottest day of the work week is Thursday when many have the potential to reach 90°.

Rain chances re-enter the forecast Sunday through Tuesday. As it stands right now, our highest probability is on Monday.

7 Day Forecast

