MoDOT proposes $122 million project to improve I-70/I-64 interchange in St. Charles County

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - For years, drivers have complained about the traffic and the dangerous driving conditions at one of the busiest interchanges in St. Charles County, now MoDOT has plans to address the problems at the interchange of Interstate 70, Interstate 64 and Highway 61.

“We’re going to reduce the number of crashes and we’re going to increase the efficiency,” said Tom Blair with MoDOT.

According to MoDOT, the three major routes are a top priority for the region. The I-70/I-64 interchange serves a large amount of traffic volume daily, with additional growth anticipated in the future. Currently, approximately 75,000 vehicles use I-64 south of the interchange daily, while U.S. 61 carries over 60,000 per day. As both a major east-west interstate of national importance and a commuter route connecting western St. Charles County to the rest of the St. Louis region, I-70 serves 85,000-90,000 vehicles per day.

The plan includes adding lanes and reconfiguring ramps to improve safety. To view the proposal, click here.

The $122 million project is partially funded thanks to Missouri’s increased gas tax and the massive federal Infrastructure bill.

“As soon as all of that passed, this is one of the region’s top unfunded projects and we jumped on it,” said Blair.

In addition to this project, nearby MoDOT is moving closer to construction on the S-Curve or Bottleneck on I-70. That project is in the final design phase with construction set to begin in Fall 2023.

