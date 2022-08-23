Missouri high school asks teachers to remove gay pride flags

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Protesters gathered at a Missouri, school to ask district officials to reconsider a policy that prompted a high school principal to have gay pride flags removed from their classrooms.

Two separate protests were held at Kickapoo High School in Springfield, Missouri, on Monday, which was the first day of classes.

The protests came after a principal told some teachers at the high school to remove the flags because of a district policy on employee speech and conduct. Protesters said they wanted the school board to reconsider the policy in order to help make LGBTQ students feel welcomed and safe.

A spokesman said he was not aware of any other schools in the district receiving similar requests.