Man bites, attempts to punch officers inside Brentwood Dierbergs store

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A 30-year-old man accused of harassing shoppers inside a St. Louis County grocery store was taken into custody.

According to Brentwood Police, Julius Butler, 30, was aggressive towards woman shoppers at Deirbergs on Eager Road Friday. When he was asked to leave by a security guard, Butler allegedly shoved him. Police were called and tried to arrest the 30-year-old.

While trying to place handcuffs on his wrist, Butler tried to punch one of the officers twice. Police said the suspect ran into one of the officers, causing both to fall to the ground. During the struggle, Butler allegedly punched the officer and bit another officer in the arm.

“Women should be able to shop for groceries without being harassed, and we will not tolerate the assault of police officers who are simply doing their job in protecting the rights of others,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Butler is being held on a $50,000 bond on assault and resisting arrest charges.

