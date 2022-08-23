Local brazen shoplifting spree part of national crime trend

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office charged 34-year-old George Lampley and his 28-year-old sister, Lucretia Lampley, with 22 counts of stealing. They’re accused of stealing televisions, laptops, other electronics and clothes over a 10-month period in Brentwood and Maplewood.

Major Jim McIntyre is with the Brentwood Police Department.

“These particular individuals, they’re just walking into the store, just picking up the merchandise and literally walking out with it,” he said.

McIntyre said the thieves stole $18,000 in merchandise from The Best Buy and Target stores in Brentwood. The Sam’s Club in Maplewood was also hit during the crime spree.

“This is one of the longest and most brazen shoplifting sprees I have ever seen,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

In March, a group of bold shoplifters stole $50,000 in perfume and other merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Chesterfield. Sgt. Robert Powell with the Chesterfield Police Department said more brazen shoplifters like these are part of a national trend.

“Unfortunately we’re seeing more of it,” he said.

Loss prevention experts say mask mandates and staffing shortages exacerbated the problem. Stores are caught in a difficult situation, on one hand, they need to protect their merchandise, but on the other hand, they don’t want to make stores such a fortress that they’re uninviting to customers.

Some stores are making their surveillance camera systems very obvious in hopes that will be a deterrent. A national security survey of retailers found many are putting more resources into their loss prevention efforts.

While it might be frustrating to see thieves walk out of a story carrying merchandise and no one trying to stop them, police say safety is the top priority.

“What we don’t want is for anyone to put themselves in harm’s way trying to protect property,” said Powell.

George Lampley is currently being held in the St. Louis County jail, but his sister, Lucretia, posted bond and was released.

