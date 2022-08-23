Lawyer for recycling plant says Metro East fire department’s slow response resulted in warehouse’s loss

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The lawyer for a Metro East recycling plant that burned down more than two weeks ago is blaming the fire department’s response as the reason why the building was lost.

Al Watkins, the lawyer for Interco Recycling, told News 4 the Madison Fire Department responded more than 30 minutes later, following the first initial call on August 10.

According to a GPS, it takes about four minutes to go from the Madison Fire Department to the Interco Recycling Plant.

“Well, the fire when it started was small and containable,” Watkins said. “This is about a systemic failure. It’s administrative in nature, not the boots on the ground. The call was made about the fire at a time when there was no risk of exposure to batteries or any of the contents that would have been problematic. The fire department knew. They were well aware of the contents.”

Watkins provided News 4 with video and emergency calls of the response. Watkins says the third-party fire monitoring company, which Interco uses, reported equipment failure started the fire started at 9:31 a.m. The first phone call made to dispatch was at 9:34 am.

Fire monitoring company representative said on the first call: “I need to dispatch the fire department on the fire that’s seen in the warehouse.”

Dispatch: “What is the name of the business?”

Fire monitoring company representative: “Interco.”

Then the second call came eight minutes later at 9:42 a.m.

Fire monitoring company representative: “I wanted to find out the ETA for dispatch at 10 Fox Industrial Drive.”

Then the third call came ten minutes later at 9:52 a.m.

Dispatch: “I don’t have the ETA yet, but I’m currently trying to get other units out there as well.”

Fire monitoring company representative: “Okay. I just got calls from Joe just to state that they have a roof fire now.”

The fourth call came eight minutes later at 10 a.m.

Fire monitoring company representative: “The roof is starting to fall down. We have units in route but, no, I do not have an ETA.”

According to Watkins, a fire pickup truck arrived at 10:03 a.m. Then mutual aid arrived.

One video shows Granite City Fire crews struggling to get nearby hydrants to work.

“Does that hydrant work?” one person said in the video. “We’re going to need somebody to find some water around here.”

Fire crews begin spraying the fire at 10:10 a.m., but stopped after about a minute.

“That’s 36 minutes. What’s problematic about that is that water was put on the fire for one minute, and for reasons unknown, they stopped with the water and the water did not start again until 11:26,″ Watkins added.

In the next hour, the fire spread to two other buildings.

“The response time is still being looked at from my understanding,” Madison Mayor John Hamm III told News 4 by phone Tuesday. “I’m waiting to hear back--is the testing results and anything that comes back from the fire marshals office, and none of the information has hit my desk yet.”

Hamm III disputes Watkins’ claim of a significantly delayed response by the Madison Fire Department.

The Madison fire chief didn’t return News 4′s calls.

