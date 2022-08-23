How do you enjoy Forest Park? St. Louisans asked to participate in survey

Forest Park Forever
Forest Park Forever(Forest Park Forever)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Forest Park Forever and the City of St. Louis want to hear from visitors as part of a multi-year study.

The survey is part of a comprehensive study facilitated by Washington University’s Brown School of Social Work. The study seeks to understand how people interact and access Forest Park.

Click here to participate in the Forest Park Visitor and Community Survey.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meet Soda, our Pet of the Week!
Soda, Pet of the Week
Meet Soda, our Pet of the Week!
FILE—John Wood, committee investigative staff counsel, at the House select committee...
John Wood drops out of race for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat
MoDOT truck involved in I-270 crash in West County
MoDOT vehicle involved in I-270 crash in West County