Have you seen him? Missing elderly man’s phone last pinged in Summit, Mo.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 79-year-old man who went missing Monday night.

Michael Spangler, 79, was reported missing after he didn’t come home after dinner. He was last seen at a home on North Ethlyn Road in Winfield around 6 p.m., police said. Spangler’s phone was last pinged Tuesday in Summit, Mo but has not been pinged since.

The 79-year-old has a history of being confused and drives a 1999 Ford Taurus with Missouri plates TB2D8U. Spangler is about 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds with grey hair, and brown eyes. He has a scar on his right finger, on his knees and wears glasses.

It is unclear what he was last wearing.

Anyone who has seen Spangler should call Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 636-528-6100.

