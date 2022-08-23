First Responders Giving Day

On Sept. 7, 2022, KMOV will partner with Academy Air for Give Day for First Responders.
On Sept. 7, 2022, KMOV will partner with Academy Air for Give Day for First Responders.(KMOV News 4)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT
KMOV and HeroFund USA are teaming up to support first responders and emergency workers across the St. Louis area.

You can watch live throughout the day on Wednesday, September 7th as we host an all-day telethon, raising money for local law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel. All funds raised will stay within the St. Louis area to provide funding for safety needs.

During the telethon, you’ll hear stories from local heroes and learn more about HeroFund USA.

You can donate from 6 a.m.t o 7 p.m. by calling 833-549-2882, texting herofund to 44321 or online here.

