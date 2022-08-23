Edwardsville man accused of committing sex acts with underage girl

Grant A Keller, 21, of Edwardsville, Illinois as booked into the Camden County Adult Detention Facility(Camden County Sheriff Office)
Grant A Keller, 21, of Edwardsville, Illinois as booked into the Camden County Adult Detention Facility(Camden County Sheriff Office)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A Metro East man was arrested in connection to sex crimes with an underage girl in Camdenton, Mo.

Police said Grant Keller, 21, of Edwardsville exchanged numbers with a young girl who was working at a restaurant in Camden County, Saturday. Keller, who was a customer, met up with the girl later and drove her to the condo where he was staying for the weekend. Camden County Sheriff’s Office said the two engaged in sexual acts.

Keller was charged with statutory sodomy, supplying liquor to a minor, and child molestation. He posted his $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in late September.

