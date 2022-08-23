Community honors local Vietnam War veteran as he is laid to rest

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Dozens showed up at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Tuesday to pay their respects to a local Vietnam War veteran.

Glenn Cook, 70, was buried Tuesday. He has no living family, so the community came together to honor his legacy.

“When you reach out to the public and the public responds and comes and shows they still care, it gives you more faith in humanity. It tells you, not only do I care but also other people care,” said Calvin Whitaker, the owner of Michael’s Funeral Home.

With the help of BackStoppers and Michael’s Funeral Home, Cook’s service was celebrated with full military honors.

