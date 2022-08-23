City addresses violent crime numbers, as canvassing for National Night Out begins

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Keeping streets safe is something St. Louis City resident Mimi Haag says starts within the community.

“I am concerned with things that go on in our neighborhood,” said Haag, who lives near South Grand Avenue. “I think what’s really important and what we have in our neighborhood is we have a lot of concerned neighbors that watch out for each other.”

Haag says one way of engaging with residents about public safety is through community outreach programs like National Night Out.

“We have one on our street every year. It’s a lot of fun. Lots of people, lots of children,” she said.

“It’s very important for all of us to come together and take back our streets, take back our community, take back our neighborhoods,” said Karen Washington, Neighborhood Improvement Specialist Outreach Supervisor for the city’s National Night Out program.

Tuesday, city leaders canvassed local shops and restaurants along South Grand, putting up fliers, and speaking with store owners. This is to entice residents who see these fliers posted on storefronts to sign up their neighborhoods to take part in a block party for National Night Out on October 4. The goal is to strengthen communities around the topic of public safety and enhance their relationships with law enforcement.

“That’s part of the Mayor’s philosophy, and why we are not just looking at using funds to address what people typically think of as public safety, but also looking at a holistic approach to make sure the families can support themselves in their neighborhoods,” said Nick Desideri, Communications Director for the city. “Get the support they need, because it’s building those stable communities in the long run through things like National Night Out that’s going to make St. Louis a safer city in the long run.”

However, the sense of urgency to address violent crime across the city has been building. Homicide numbers for the year now total 130. This time last year, the city was at 121 homicides.

“I’d think it’d be nice to have more police presence. Whether that’s police going up and down the alley,” said Haag.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy, right, and Mayor Jones is absolutely committed to making sure St. Louis a safer place for every resident by addressing root causes of crime, while holding those who do commit crime accountable,” said Desideri.

Desideri fielded public safety questions for Mayor Tishaura Jones, who was not available Tuesday to comment on the current uptick in homicide numbers.

“It’s difficult to prevent gun crime in a state that continues to relax its gun laws that flood our streets with legal guns,” he said. “So, Mayor Jones first off is fighting back against the State of Missouri by fighting back against the Second Amendment Preservation Act, which ties our law enforcement’s hands in enforcing federal gun laws.”

Desideri says Mayor Jones has been focused on used American Rescue Plan money (ARPA) to expand community violence intervention programs to address root causes of crime in neighborhoods.

“We’re seeing programs begin to scale up and staff up as we head into the fall to really, as I said, address these root causes of crime: substance abuse, domestic violence, de-escalating situations, trying to break cycles of violence and crime to make sure that neighborhoods are safe and communities are strong,” said Desideri.

News 4 also asked about how Jones is addressing concerns regarding ongoing staffing shortages within the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD).

“We’re seeing a labor shortage in police officers across the country. Cities across the United States are struggling with the same thing: trying to attract and retain good police officers,” said Desideri. “The Mayor has done a few things. First, we worked with the Board of Alderman to pass a Police Academy Bill that discourages outside municipalities from recruiting police officers who are trained in our academies. We signed that in March and we’re hoping that helps retain folks in the long run.”

He also says Jones has recently increased the budget for city staff, which impacts police officers.

“The budget includes a 2,000 intention receptive for every city employee, that includes police officers, as well as a three percent raise, on top of the merit increase that city employees also receive,” said Desideri.

However, the St. Louis Police Officer’s Association told News 4 this week that they do not feel as though officer salary has been competitive to other departments across the Metro, and they argue that Jones has further impacted the ongoing officer shortage when she removed around 100 positions from the budget.

“There was no cutting, it was a redirection from long vacant positions that those salaries were not going used to build our capacity to still keep St. Louis safe,” said Desideri. “That money is going towards hiring social workers, to support victims of crime and make sure we can break cycles of violence.”

Desideri says the city is currently in negotiations with the police unions to address concerns regarding salaries and how to make them more competitive to other departments in the Metro.

“We’ll address those concerns at the bargaining table,” he said.

For residents wishing to get involved in bringing their communities together to promote safety, the city has opened registration for National Night Out block parties. The deadline to sign up is September 9, and National Night Out takes place on Tuesday, October 4 from 6 pm to 9 p.m.

