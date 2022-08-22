Students build new CAVE space at Belleville school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Belleville District 201 is showing off their student’s skills with a new art installation on their new campus.

The CAVE stands for the Center for Academic and Vocational Excellence. It just opened to students last Wednesday.

“It was designed by our art classes, machined by our machining class and welded by our welding program,” Superintendent Brian Mentzer said.

The 100,000-square-foot of space was built after schools were outgrowing their space for hands-on classes. Now, students are transported to and from school to the CAVE. There, they take courses like culinary arts, metalwork, welding, construction, automotive and more.

“It increases access whether that’s our vocational side or our athletic side. It provides opportunities for kids that they just can’t get anywhere else,” Mentzer said.

