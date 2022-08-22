St. Louis Public Schools face bus shortage amid start of school year

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The first day of school is an exciting day but the year is starting off with some issues as students at eight schools will not have bus services to start the year.

The community stepped up as 39 people applied for the job. However, they are now stuck waiting on the state, which is also short-staffed, to train them. The good news is the district is offering 75-dollar gas cards each week to families that drive their kids to school. It is also providing metro bus passes to older students.

Superintendent, Dr. Kelvin Adams, has stressed the importance of making sure the district supports the students during these hard times. Adams told News 4 what he wants to see in the district after he is gone. He said focusing on the kids doesn’t just help them it helps the fabric of the entire city.

“We are losing population everybody knows that. How do you get population? You grow kids. How do you grow kids? You support them. How do you support them? You provide them with the resources,” Adams said. “So I think that’s what really needs to happen.”

Supporting the kids is what St. Louis Public Schools is doing Monday morning. Every kid in the district will be able to pick up a backpack with their supplies inside as they walk into the building. That’s 20,000 backpacks going to the kids in the community.

