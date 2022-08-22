St. Louis police hope surveillance images help nab CVS robbery suspect

Surveillance images showing the suspect wanted in connection with an August 7 robbery at a CVS...
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Police in the City of St. Louis are hoping surveillance images help lead to the arrest of a robbery suspect.

According to police, a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy at 6211 Delmar on August 7 armed with a revolver. The suspect announced a robbery and then gave the clerk a grocery bag. After the clerk put the money in the bag, the suspect ran off.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

