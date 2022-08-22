St. Louis County to adjust property tax assessments for flood victims displaced more than a month

CLAYTON (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Assessor’s Office is offering tax relief to residential property owners who suffered catastrophic damage during the July floods.

To qualify, homeowners must be displaced from their home for at least 30 days as a result of flood damage. The county assessor will then pro-rate the 2022 property value for the time the owner is displaced.

“We can treat the property as though it’s only the land without the structure on top of it,” said County Assessor Jake Zimmerman. “You weren’t living in that structure, it’s not fair to tax you based on something you’re not allowed to live in.”

Zimmerman said affected homeowners should call or email his office. There is also a short form on the county assessor’s website that can be completed. His office will also collect information given to the 211 Help Line and other county departments and municipalities.

Additionally, he urges homeowners to keep track of their paperwork, as inconvenient as it may be.

“Save your paperwork, save those insurance estimates, save what you get from FEMA,” he said. “You may need it later to help us, help you.”

Missouri law does not provide the same relief for business owners or those with damaged vehicles. However, Zimmerman recommends owners of commercial property keep copies of documents related to property damage from the floods.

