Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered near West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau early Monday morning, August 22.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded at 2:50 a.m.

The epicenter was east of a dentist’s office, which is east of West Park Mall, at a depth of approximately 1.24 miles.

At least four people in Cape Girardeau reported feeling the quake.

Some said they heard what sounded like an explosion with light shaking.

For more information on the earthquake, click here for the USGS website.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.